‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over Emmy-Worthy Lil Murda Performance During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview
Letitia Wright on ‘The Silent Twins’ and ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Plus Shipping Migrants for Political Points
Van and Rachel react to the immigration stunts of sending migrants to sanctuary cities (25:54), and Brett Favre being a horrible, no-good person (42:44). Then, actress Letitia Wright joins to discuss her new movie The Silent Twins (52:08) and gives an idea of what to expect from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (1:10:03).
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales
Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
Fat Joe Lands Pilot Show on Starz, Joins Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as Executive Producers With LeBron James Producing
Bronx-born entrepreneur and Hip-Hop entertainer, Fat Joe, will be hosting and executive producing a pilot show on the STARZ network. The network announced that Joey Cartegena, aka Fat Joe, along with Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Sean Combs, will be executive producers for an untitled series that will feature different celebrities and other high-profile guests. The duo will be joined by the strong arms of LeBron James and Maverick Carter as the producing partners’ company, SpringHill will be orchestrating the pilot.
T.I. Responds To Brian Tyree Henry’s Trap Museum Comments: ‘We Do Not Teach You How To Cook Crack’
T.I. is taking the opportunity to set the record straight about the Trap Music Museum after Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry shared some misinformation about the popular attraction. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Henry chimed in while fellow guest Cole Sprouse was talking about his experience...
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
