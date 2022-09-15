Read full article on original website
Related
All Ages Concert Venue Coming to Boise Area
The Treasure Valley is blessed with some incredible concerts and concert venues. We have great venues from Nampa's Ford Idaho Center to ExtraMile Arena, to the Knitting Factory, to Botanical Gardens and dozens of others. While there are great venues and options for teens and kids to attend shows when the show is a all ages, there has never been a venue for all ages that focuses on youth also showing off their talents and skills. A lot of the smaller venues that show off local talent are in bars that are 21 and over. A local Boise Non-profit is hoping to change that.
KIVI-TV
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday
Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?. There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
Increasing number of senior citizens using resources at the Boise Rescue Mission
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Rescue Mission (BRM) homeless shelter system is currently serving 34 people ages 65 and older; at least 5 of them are in need of extensive assisted living care, according to BRM President and CEO Reverend Bill Roscoe. The problem has noticeably gotten worse over...
spotonidaho.com
Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco
Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Best Places for Amazing Guacamole in the Boise Area
Today is National Guacamole Day! There are a lot of random holidays during the year — pretty much every day is a holiday for something haha!. But could there even possibly be a better random holiday than this one?. What a day to celebrate and treat yourself to some...
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?
Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. One parcel of Cougar Island at Payette Lake sold at auction for $2,025,000, which...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
This Kuna Business Leads Way in Workplace and Community
Helping out the community is simply what the Treasure Valley does. It doesn't matter the need, the urgency, or the beneficiary-- people step up in this city in a way that most places WISH to experience. With thousands of people moving to the Treasure Valley every single day, come a...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0