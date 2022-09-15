Read full article on original website
Sowing Anarchy
Tim Robbins and The Actors’ Gang celebrate 40 years of risk-taking and challenging authority. Forty years ago, eight UCLA students got together to put on a show, something different from what they were finding in the theatrical curriculum. The show was such a success that it lasted for six months and launched a theater company that is alive and thriving today.
Westside happenings
Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kamala@timespublications.com. Join Dance MDR for a night of dancing in Burton Chace Park. Pick up new dance moves with beginner lessons from LA’s best dance teachers and then groove to the DJ, with a different dance style every Friday night in September. Everyone is welcome. Each night will feature a different theme, from disco to Bollywood. For more information, visit the website, call 424-526-7777 or email: events@bh.lacounty.gov.
New Japanese Marketplace
To celebrate the grand opening of its second location in West Los Angeles, Yama Sushi Sake Attitude held a grand opening from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. Members of the public enjoyed entertainment, fun family activities and won numerous prizes that were available. The Japanese marketplace offers sushi bar-grade sashimi...
Returning to Roots
Americana concerts expand definition of genre in outdoor series. This year’s Americana in the Park has set out to challenge what people think of as Americana. Traditionally looked upon as country, folk, R&B, bluegrass and roots-rock, Tom Zehnder of McCabe’s Guitar Shop wanted audiences at the second annual event in Gandara Park to think more deeply about what this country’s music sounds like.
