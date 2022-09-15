Read full article on original website
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
Local cowboys step in to help deputies capture steer on the loose
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had to enlist the help of some local cowboys on Saturday, September 17, to rope a steer that had gotten loose. According to a Facebook post, deputies were at Badger Road, Goose Gap and Dallas Road attempting to capture the steer shortly after 6 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Crash knocks out traffic signals and power to 16,000+ in north Richland
Power line workers were still working Monday morning to repair the lines and restore power.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. Yakima Police's Captain Jay Seeley tells us a silver Audi and black sedan were...
daystech.org
Yakima police use AI-powered license plate readers to find suspects’ cars in real time
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the previous 5 months, Flock Safety cameras have allowed Yakima-area legislation enforcement officers to arrest an accused kidnapper and baby molester, determine a deadly hit-and-run suspect and get better a document variety of stolen autos. “It’s one officer that never sleeps,” Yakima Police Capt. Jay...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
