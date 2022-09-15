The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO