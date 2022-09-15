Read full article on original website
“Trash Castle” at Huntington Beach Brings Attention to Stormwater Pollution on Coastal Cleanup Day
Public art piece is comprised of common stormwater pollutants that degrade California’s waterways. HUNTINGTON BEACH — Caltrans today unveiled the “Trash Castle” — a public art installation comprised of litter, plastics and metals collected from California’s stormwater system — as part of the department’s effort to educate Californians on stormwater pollution and ways to stop it at its source. A unique feature for today’s statewide Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ multiyear Let’s Change This to That stormwater education campaign, Trash Castle represents many of the common items that pollute lakes, rivers, streams and the ocean and is installed at the Trash Free Jubilee, a Huntington Beach cleanup event led by the California Coastal Commission and Orange County Coastkeepers.
Lake Oroville Recreation
Lake Oroville, located roughly 75 miles north of Sacramento and 100 miles south of Redding in Northern California, sits behind the tallest dam in the United States. The lake has more than 167 miles of shoreline and offers camping, picnicking, horseback riding, hiking, sail and power boating, water-skiing, fishing and swimming. It's a favorite destination for thousands of visitors each year.
CDCR Week in Review: September 16, 2022
As part of CDCR’s commitment to increasing access to visiting for incarcerated people and their loved ones, the department has partnered with transMETRO to provide free bus transportation to all 34 adult institutions in California. TransMETRO is now accepting reservations for rides to take place the weekend of September...
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Strengthen California’s Cannabis Laws
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed several measures to strengthen California’s cannabis laws, expand the legal cannabis market and redress the harms of cannabis prohibition. Though the state has made significant progress since the legalization of cannabis, local opposition, rigid bureaucracy and federal...
Community Assistance, Recovery & Empowerment Act
The CARE Act creates a new pathway to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to the most severely impaired Californians who too often suffer in homelessness or incarceration without treatment. The CARE Act moves care and support upstream, providing the most vulnerable Californians with access to critical behavioral health services, housing and support.
