Public art piece is comprised of common stormwater pollutants that degrade California’s waterways. HUNTINGTON BEACH — Caltrans today unveiled the “Trash Castle” — a public art installation comprised of litter, plastics and metals collected from California’s stormwater system — as part of the department’s effort to educate Californians on stormwater pollution and ways to stop it at its source. A unique feature for today’s statewide Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ multiyear Let’s Change This to That stormwater education campaign, Trash Castle represents many of the common items that pollute lakes, rivers, streams and the ocean and is installed at the Trash Free Jubilee, a Huntington Beach cleanup event led by the California Coastal Commission and Orange County Coastkeepers.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO