OGMA will also support future modifications to the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the region. Embraer has commenced the engagement process for OGMA S.A., the Company's subsidiary in Portugal, to perform support and maintenance for the A-29 Super Tucano. OGMA will also support future modifications to the aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the region. This will make OGMA the first company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to have the maintenance and modernization capabilities.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO