The Blonds showcase dazzling spring 2023 collection and premiere makeup collaboration with beauty influencer Amrezy and PrettyLittleThing on the catwalk

By Pandora Amoratis For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The Blonds showcased their spring 23 collection on Wednesday, September 14 at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week.

Their latest offerings are a tribute to the first summer designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond shared together as teenagers, bonding over their mutual love of dance music and New York City nightlife.

'This season our starting point was our book because we had been working on it over the pandemic, and while combing through archival images we got inspired again by core ideas we had in the beginning,' David told DailyMail.com backstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qeg6x_0hxHeB6F00
The Blonds showcased their spring 23 collection at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lW3xe_0hxHeB6F00
Their latest offerings are a tribute to the first summer designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond shared together as teenagers, bonding over their mutual love of dance music and New York City nightlife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I89qt_0hxHeB6F00
Their time together as teens was a time of glamour and nightlife in New York City 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1R6H_0hxHeB6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktrqq_0hxHeB6F00
On Wednesday night, The Blonds, who have dressed everyone from JLo and Cardi B, to Sharon Stone, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, presented their larger-than-life designs that accentuate the human form, with some athleisure thrown in.

'This is the second installment of our limited-edition collectible print series which is the accessible line already available, and its inspired by one of our signatures - the chain hardware,' said David.

'We revamped one of the original pieces we did, photographed it and then printed it all over everything you could possibly imagine.'

It's The Blonds answer to athleisure.

'We're taking this high level of glamour and stamping it on something you can wear everyday and still feel cool and amazing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0XBk_0hxHeB6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTQVS_0hxHeB6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hrQW_0hxHeB6F00
'We revamped one of the original pieces we did, photographed it and then printed it all over everything you could possibly imagine'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgQOa_0hxHeB6F00
'We're taking this high level of glamour and stamping it on something you can wear everyday and still feel cool and amazing'

When attending one of Phillipe and David's runway presentations, you expect head-turning looks, an eclectic crowd and a show!

'The performance aspect is super important because a show is meant to be a show as far as we're concerned,' said David.

'We were always inspired by Gaultier, Westwood and Galliano, and all these artists that did things that were super over-the-top and we just want to live that full fantasy every time we do it and we want to bring everyone else along for the ride.'

The runway presentation ended with a performance by singer Saucy Santana dressed to the nines in a black velvet catsuit with glittery gold fringe around the waist and accenting the shoulders.

This collection leads up to the launch of their very first cocktail table book entitled “THE BLONDS: GLAMOUR FASHION FANTASY” published by Rizzoli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xghvW_0hxHeB6F00
When attending one of Phillipe and David's runway presentation, you expect head-turning looks, a very well dressed crowd and a show!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3fBy_0hxHeB6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHlbl_0hxHeB6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43O0bZ_0hxHeB6F00
The runway presentation ended with a performance by singer Saucy Santana dressed to the nines in a black velvet catsuit with glittery gold fringe around the waist and accenting the shoulders

Amanda LaPore, Ashley Longshore, Carmen Carrera, Daphne Guinness, Luann De Lesseps and more notables were in attendance.

'I've known The Blonds for many years and I've always respected them, they're such beautiful people and they attract that,' said fashion designer and fixture in the 1980s downtown club scene, Diane Brill.

'If you're a musician or an actress or anyone in the public eye and you're at a point where you can buy one of these corset dresses, you've made it; it's a mark that says you've made it,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LS7Rj_0hxHeB6F00
'I've known The Blonds for many years and I've always respected them, they're such beautiful people and they attract that,' said fashion designer and fixture in the 1980s downtown club scene, Diane Brill (pictured far right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBppF_0hxHeB6F00
Daphne Guinness and Susanne Bartsch attend the show looking fierce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlCED_0hxHeB6F00
Models strutted their stuff in makeup looks created with a brand new makeup line by UK-Based Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Brand, PrettyLittleThing and beauty influencer Amra Olević Reyes (aka Amrezy)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVsdI_0hxHeB6F00
Designer Phillipe Blond (right) and creative director David Blond (left) walked the catwalk holding hands

PrettyLittleThing, UK-Based Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Brand, launched an exclusive collaboration with beauty influencer Amra Olević Reyes (Amrezy) on The Blonds runway.

Golden nude and subtle blush shades from The Perfect Everyday Makeup Collection were the perfect complement to the dramatic clothing coming down the catwalk.

'The collection is everything that everyone needs' said Amra about the vegan and cruelty free line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEJM5_0hxHeB6F00
From the start of the collaboration, created over the last year, Amra has been closely involved in all aspects of the collection. 'Besides the colors and the packaging - which is the fun part - the formula is really everything cause its what you are putting on your face,' she said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExlTM_0hxHeB6F00
Her best beauty tip? 'Lip hydration and exfoliation is crucial!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11378r_0hxHeB6F00
Of the 18-piece assortment, Amra is most proud of the lip set

'Its essential, it's every day, day or night, and user friendly.'

Of the 18-piece assortment, Amra is most proud of the lip set. 'You need all three (lip pencil, lipstick and gloss), they complete each other. I'm a big nude lip girl, it's my favorite part of my makeup routine because it completes the entire makeup look.'

'If you put lipstick or lip-gloss on dry chapped lips it will not look good and the product won't last; you might get cracking and the lips will look dehydrated.

'Apply a lip balm like 20 minutes prior and then exfoliate the lips before applying any lipstick.'

NEW YORK CITY, NY
