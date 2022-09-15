Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
kpq.com
Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday
The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
kpq.com
U.S. Hwy 2 to Remains Closed due to Falling Trees
A 13-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 from Sunset Falls to Skykomish will remain closed until at least mid- to late afternoon on Tuesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Spokesperson James Poling with the Washington State Department of Transportation says there is one major hazard that continues to keep the road closed.
Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke drifting over Snohomish County; US 2 still closed
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed Monday as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. A 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls, which is just east of Index-Galena Road, (milepost 36) and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Bracing for Impacts of Inflation
Just like all municipalities in the United States, the City of East Wenatchee is already grappling with the effects of inflation. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says as the cost of just about everything continues to go up, there may come a time when the city will have to make some tough decisions.
kpq.com
Heightened Fire Conditions Expected for the Bolt Creek Fire Starting Monday
Fire conditions for the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish are expected to pick up due to slightly dryer and warmer temperatures starting Monday. On Sep. 10 at 5:15 a.m., the Bolt Creek Fire began burning between Skykomish and Index, resulting in the closure of US 2 between those two areas.
nypressnews.com
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
ncwlife.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District looking at big fee increases
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, which brings water to about 10,000 acres of orchards and homes from East Wenatchee to Chelan, is considering fee hikes of up to 77 percent. District manager Craig Gyselinck says most users will see a substantial increase if the irrigation board approves the 2023 budget...
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup
(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
78-Year-Old Man Injured In A Bicycle Accident Near Pybus Market (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the authorities, a 52-year-old driver had been traveling east on Thurston and was trying to travel north on south Worthen Street when he struck a 78-year-old bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained hand and arm injuries from the crash and was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Reports Vague Altercation from August
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted a vague report on their Facebook page, regarding an altercation between a Grant County Sheriff’s Office employee and someone accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. On August 6, around 11:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
kpq.com
One Person Hospitalized In Single Car I-90 Crash
Troopers are investigating a one car crash on I-90 west of Vantage on Sunday afternoon. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Elias Faitala of Fife was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock wall. The car came to a rest on the right shoulder of...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
