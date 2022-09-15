LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the MX Master 3S for Business and the next-generation MX Keys Combo for BusinessGen 2, bringing new levels of security and heightened employee experience to enterprise customers. The new Logitech products are designed to be easy-to-maintain scalable solutions that give IT departments peace of mind. When used with Logi Options+ software, users can enhance their experience and optimize workflow through personal customization and application-based presets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005077/en/ Logitech introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 that are enterprise-ready for focus, precision and comfort (Photo: Business Wire)

