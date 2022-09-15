Read full article on original website
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the MX Master 3S for Business and the next-generation MX Keys Combo for BusinessGen 2, bringing new levels of security and heightened employee experience to enterprise customers. The new Logitech products are designed to be easy-to-maintain scalable solutions that give IT departments peace of mind. When used with Logi Options+ software, users can enhance their experience and optimize workflow through personal customization and application-based presets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005077/en/ Logitech introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 that are enterprise-ready for focus, precision and comfort (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk
SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday. "Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.
