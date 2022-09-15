ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
MLB

Heasley produces 'without a doubt' best start yet

BOSTON -- Jonathan Heasley pumped his fist into his glove and screamed as he walked off the mound after inducing a double play to end the fifth. It was an opportunity he was not afforded in his last start, when he gave up seven runs over just four innings in a rain-soaked game against the Tigers.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back

BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Dustin Pedroia
MLB

With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ

For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Tigers let the Sox know they're no easy out

DETROIT -- The Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, so as he did last year, manager A.J. Hinch held a team meeting before Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the White Sox to discuss it. He talked about the need for improvement, both from the team and from himself.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

TA takes BP as he eyes late-season return

DETROIT -- Tim Anderson made solid connections on more than a few swings Friday night at Comerica Park, looking like the American League batting title winner from 2019 and one of the steadiest hitters in the game over the past four seasons. Unfortunately for the White Sox, those swings took...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

This trio could soon shine as everyday Cubs

CHICAGO -- The Cubs know what they have in Marcus Stroman. They brought him into the fold to provide an experienced impact arm for the rotation, and the veteran has delivered consistently in his debut campaign with the club. On Friday afternoon, Stroman turned in seven quality innings, leading the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Red Sox Beat#Yankees#The Red Sox
MLB

On fast track in '22, Domínguez heads to Fall League

Jasson Domínguez, one of the most hyped international prospects, will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, representing the New York Yankees. Domínguez is slated to make his Fall League debut on Oct. 3 for the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox will be composed of prospects...
MLB
MLB

Drury (2 HRs) gives SD rare laugher in WC race

PHOENIX -- When Bob Melvin was a big league player, there were various ballparks he enjoyed hitting at more than others. During his managerial career, he has heard sluggers discuss how some backgrounds make it easier to see the ball out of a pitcher’s hand. Melvin used a golf...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket

HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Helsley continues incredible year with immaculate inning

ST. LOUIS -- It wasn’t until his eighth pitch of the ninth inning, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley insisted, that it dawned on him that an immaculate inning was within grasp. Then, he let loose his fastest slider of the night to end the game and record some history. When...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Márquez trending upward by finding balance

CHICAGO -- Germán Márquez has a hot-blooded competitor’s nature, but recent lessons have reinforced that he’s often better served by keeping a cool head. Márquez had to be as cool as the breeze that blew toward the outfield at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cubs’ Zach McKinstry led off the first inning with a triple into the center-field ivy, and Ian Happ immediately drove him in with an RBI single.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Will Cubs pursue these impact free agents?

This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is no denying that Nico Hoerner has proved to any and all doubters that he can handle being an everyday shortstop. His high-contact bat has remained steady this year -- with some added pop -- and his defense has ranked among the best at his position in a variety of advanced metrics.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st

MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy