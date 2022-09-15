Read full article on original website
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Red Sox reportedly moving on from Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox continue to shake up their 2022 roster in preparation for 2023, with the team designating veteran backup catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Aaron Judge would have MVP stolen again if Shohei Ohtani wins award
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says if Shohei Ohtani wins the American League MVP award over Aaron Judge, “it would be another steal.”
MLB・
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Nestor Cortes reached deep into bag of tricks to strike out Rafael Devers: 'All hell broke loose'
Nestor Cortes got very creative with his windup to get a strikeout of Rafael Devers during Wednesday night’s win over the Red Sox at Fenway.
Does Buck Showalter believe Mets bats are pressing? 'I hope so'
Mets manager Buck Showalter said “I hope so” when asked if he felt his hitters were pressing at the plate as the offense continues to struggle.
MLB
Heasley produces 'without a doubt' best start yet
BOSTON -- Jonathan Heasley pumped his fist into his glove and screamed as he walked off the mound after inducing a double play to end the fifth. It was an opportunity he was not afforded in his last start, when he gave up seven runs over just four innings in a rain-soaked game against the Tigers.
MLB
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Tigers let the Sox know they're no easy out
DETROIT -- The Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, so as he did last year, manager A.J. Hinch held a team meeting before Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the White Sox to discuss it. He talked about the need for improvement, both from the team and from himself.
MLB
TA takes BP as he eyes late-season return
DETROIT -- Tim Anderson made solid connections on more than a few swings Friday night at Comerica Park, looking like the American League batting title winner from 2019 and one of the steadiest hitters in the game over the past four seasons. Unfortunately for the White Sox, those swings took...
MLB
This trio could soon shine as everyday Cubs
CHICAGO -- The Cubs know what they have in Marcus Stroman. They brought him into the fold to provide an experienced impact arm for the rotation, and the veteran has delivered consistently in his debut campaign with the club. On Friday afternoon, Stroman turned in seven quality innings, leading the...
MLB
On fast track in '22, Domínguez heads to Fall League
Jasson Domínguez, one of the most hyped international prospects, will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, representing the New York Yankees. Domínguez is slated to make his Fall League debut on Oct. 3 for the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox will be composed of prospects...
MLB・
MLB
Verlander K's 9 over 5 no-hit frames in return: 'My stuff was pretty good'
HOUSTON -- After missing 18 days due to a right calf injury, Astros ace Justin Verlander didn't miss a step in his return to the bump and quest to capture his third Cy Young Award, as he tossed five no-hit innings in a 5-0 victory over the A's on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Drury (2 HRs) gives SD rare laugher in WC race
PHOENIX -- When Bob Melvin was a big league player, there were various ballparks he enjoyed hitting at more than others. During his managerial career, he has heard sluggers discuss how some backgrounds make it easier to see the ball out of a pitcher’s hand. Melvin used a golf...
MLB
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Helsley continues incredible year with immaculate inning
ST. LOUIS -- It wasn’t until his eighth pitch of the ninth inning, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley insisted, that it dawned on him that an immaculate inning was within grasp. Then, he let loose his fastest slider of the night to end the game and record some history. When...
MLB
Márquez trending upward by finding balance
CHICAGO -- Germán Márquez has a hot-blooded competitor’s nature, but recent lessons have reinforced that he’s often better served by keeping a cool head. Márquez had to be as cool as the breeze that blew toward the outfield at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cubs’ Zach McKinstry led off the first inning with a triple into the center-field ivy, and Ian Happ immediately drove him in with an RBI single.
MLB
Will Cubs pursue these impact free agents?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is no denying that Nico Hoerner has proved to any and all doubters that he can handle being an everyday shortstop. His high-contact bat has remained steady this year -- with some added pop -- and his defense has ranked among the best at his position in a variety of advanced metrics.
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
