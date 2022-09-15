ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man arrested after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles

A 24-year-old Fall River man has been arrested after reportedly causing destruction to multiple cars. According to New Bedford Police, on Monday, officers responded to the area of Newton Street and Mill Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they observed two parked vehicles with extensive damage and a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Newton Street with extensive damage to the front end, passenger side, and driver side.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike

Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th

Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
FALL RIVER, MA
#Commuter Rail#Rail Service#Cohasset Police#The Mbta Transit Police#Greenbush Rail
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man held after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in possession of ghost gun

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.
TEWKSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Month full of activities, David Almond dedication, part of October schedule at Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts soldier whose remains were identified years after death finally getting well-deserved ceremony at Arlington

BOSTON, MA/WASHINGTON D.C. – A Massachusetts soldier that died 80 years ago while on duty is finally receiving a proper burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency previously announced that Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski, 21, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Dec. 4, 2018.
PITTSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting

On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
FALL RIVER, MA

