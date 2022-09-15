A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.

