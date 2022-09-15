Read full article on original website
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To KnowDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
fallriverreporter.com
Did you hear those load bangs Saturday night? Local police have been investigating and believe they found the cause
Many heard a loud explosion type sound on the South Coast Saturday which led many to wonder what it was and where it was coming from. According to the Westport Police Department, they been investigating the “explosion” heard on Saturday night. It has been determined to be Tannerite,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured after evening motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
A Fall River man was seriously injured after an evening motorcycle crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 195 eastbound on the on-ramp to Route 24 northbound in Fall River. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The...
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man arrested after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles
A 24-year-old Fall River man has been arrested after reportedly causing destruction to multiple cars. According to New Bedford Police, on Monday, officers responded to the area of Newton Street and Mill Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they observed two parked vehicles with extensive damage and a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Newton Street with extensive damage to the front end, passenger side, and driver side.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver hospitalized after taking out multiple telephone poles overnight
A driver in Massachusetts was taken to the hospital after crashing through multiple telephone poles. According to the Rockland Fire Department, just before midnight last night, Rockland Firefighters responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of 639 Market Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a pickup...
fallriverreporter.com
Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike
Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man held after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in possession of ghost gun
A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.
fallriverreporter.com
Month full of activities, David Almond dedication, part of October schedule at Fall River’s Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts soldier whose remains were identified years after death finally getting well-deserved ceremony at Arlington
BOSTON, MA/WASHINGTON D.C. – A Massachusetts soldier that died 80 years ago while on duty is finally receiving a proper burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency previously announced that Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski, 21, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Dec. 4, 2018.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man has life changing plans after hitting $2 million prize on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man has some life changing plans after hitting it big on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Ronald Holbrook has won a $2 million prize in the Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Holbrook, who is from Worcester, chose the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man becomes millionaire after hitting big $10,000,000 prize on State Lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man is now a millionaire after getting a huge hit on a state lottery ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Nicolas Recinos is the winner of a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Recinos, who is...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting
On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
fallriverreporter.com
Naturalization ceremony in Boston part of Citizenship Day welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in the United States
BOSTON, MA / WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is celebrating Constitution Day and Citizenship Day this year by welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in more than 235 naturalization ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 including a ceremony that was held Friday in Boston.
