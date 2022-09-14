Read full article on original website
KATV
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
whiterivernow.com
Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman
A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
Kait 8
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Kait 8
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect in a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting in Blytheville had the community on edge, but when parents found one of those suspects was arrested at school, many had safety concerns. The Blytheville Police Department arrested a Blytheville High School student Wednesday, Sept....
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
whiterivernow.com
Four suspects charged in series of break-ins
Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Kait 8
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators suspect arson after four homes on one street went up in flames. According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9 p.m. on Holden Street in Diaz. Officers said the homes have been abandoned for 20 years...
KFVS12
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex. According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13. When they arrived on scene, officers...
Kait 8
Mayor admits to circumventing city council to get pawned police gun back
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie mayor admitted for the first time he went around the city council to get a police gun that was pawned back. The mayor admitted to the purchase after a heated city council meeting where policy changes were made. The majority of the city...
Kait 8
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
howellcountynews.com
Moody man drowns in the North Fork
A 21-year-old Moody man drowned at the Hammond Camp swimming area. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan McGee waded too deep into the water on September 4 at around 3:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt at...
Kait 8
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
