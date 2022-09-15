ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

beefmagazine.com

USDA makes $2B boost for food banks, school meals

USDA will provide close to $2 billion in additional funding to food banks and school meal programs for purchasing American-grown foods. The additional support will help these organizations endure supply chain challenges and elevated food costs as they continue to fulfill their mission of providing nutritious foods to kids and families in need.
CHARITIES
MedicalXpress

Community 'champions' aid coalitions in promoting public health, new study says

Communities seeking to form or sustain a successful prevention coalition may benefit from having a community champion who can support their efforts, according to a new study by Penn State and UTHealth Houston. Community champions are local leaders who promote the value of community-based programs that prevent substance misuse and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
food-safety.com

Stakeholder Input Sought in Evaluation of FDA Human Foods Program

The Reagan-Udall Foundation opened a Stakeholder Portal on September 16, 2022, to collect perspectives and experiences with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) human foods program. In addition, the Foundation announced a public meeting of its food-focused Independent Expert Panel. “The Expert Panel wants to hear directly from...
HEALTH
beefmagazine.com

NIAMRRE, partners awarded $1.5m to improve antibiotic stewardship

The National Institute of Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education and five partner institutions have received a $1.5 million cooperative agreement award from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine to support a project designed to improve antibiotic stewardship by prioritizing the most significant diseases in food animal production and identifying alternative treatment strategies.
AGRICULTURE
Colorado Newsline

How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. Americans don’t agree on much these days, but many feel that the U.S. is on the wrong track and the future is bleak. In a time of unprecedented division, rising inequality and intensifying climate change, it’s easy to feel that progress is impossible. In fact, models exist all […] The post How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ADVOCACY
World Health Organization

Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels

Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, and Ageing launched new Implementation Guidance: Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Implementation guide is a “living document” that has been developed from the rich implementation experience emerging from the 10 countries in the Network to Improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and from implementing and technical partners in support of that work. Since 2017, the Network has been working as a leaders learning hub exchanging ideas for implementation, acceleration and scale-up for quality MNH care. This Implementation Guide contains practical guidance for policymakers, programme managers, health practitioners and other actors working to establish and implement quality of care programmes for maternal, newborn and child health at national, district and facility levels. It is intended to help anyone, throughout the health system, who wants to take action to improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market

BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry

Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
AGRICULTURE

