Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, and Ageing launched new Implementation Guidance: Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Implementation guide is a “living document” that has been developed from the rich implementation experience emerging from the 10 countries in the Network to Improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and from implementing and technical partners in support of that work. Since 2017, the Network has been working as a leaders learning hub exchanging ideas for implementation, acceleration and scale-up for quality MNH care. This Implementation Guide contains practical guidance for policymakers, programme managers, health practitioners and other actors working to establish and implement quality of care programmes for maternal, newborn and child health at national, district and facility levels. It is intended to help anyone, throughout the health system, who wants to take action to improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

