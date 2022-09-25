Read full article on original website
Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Obituary: Dennis W. Breighner
Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Obituary: David A. Dandignac
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
Cumberland supervisors tentatively deny approval of apartment complex
Cumberland Township Supervisors tentatively denied approval of preliminary plans for a large apartment complex at the site of the closed Gettysburg Country Club at Rt. 30 and Country Club Lane last night. Opponents of the proposed Residences at Willoughby Run, an eight-building complex of 112 apartments, overflowed into the hallway...
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. But the people who have lived in Gettysburg and the other 33 Adams County municipalities for hundred of years, and even the...
Land Conservancy of Adams County sets Road Rally 2022: “Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, October 15. This Rally will be full of lots of surprises. Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most...
Adams Invites Applications for $5 Million in Covid Grants
Adams County has been given a Covid relief shot in the arm with a $5 million dollar grant that Commissioner Marty Qually called the “most significant grant program in the county’s history.”. The Board of Commissioners approved guidelines for applications for the funds at its monthly yesterday. Before...
Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced
Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood
A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
Scammers continue to cost local residents
Last month a retired gentleman came into my computer repair shop in Gettysburg. It was apparent he was not what you would call “tech savvy.” He had recently dialed a phone number on pop-up screen on his computer that advertised for Bitcoin. He sat in the chair in...
160th anniversary reenactment of Antietam battle this weekend
This weekend’s Reenactment and Living History event will feature Dunker’s Church and West Woods, the bloodiest day on American soil, along with an extensive Living History area for an all-around, all-day educational Civil War experience for the whole family at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm!. This is an...
Library Funding 101
As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
