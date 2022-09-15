Read full article on original website
Related
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Finance is (finally) embracing IT
Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
Future-Proof Your Company by Hiring a Chief Future Officer With These Critical Qualities
It's time to plan for your company's future now. Hire wisely when choosing your Chief Future Officer to navigate the uncertain road ahead.
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Busting the Myth That Clients Are Driving Big Law Diversity
I wish I had a bitcoin—actually, let’s make that the good old nickel—every time someone told me that the business case for diversity in Big Law has been made. You know the spiel: Corporate clients are demanding that major law firms do the right thing and step up their diversity game. And by charm or force, those clients are using their economic might to pressure staid white, male institutions into becoming bastions of diversity and inclusion. So woe to firms that are not getting the message.
Fear, Skepticism Drive Weird Relationship With New Tech
While panning PYMNTS’ weekly stream of research and surveys, an unexpected thread of mistrust, misperception and misuse emerged, involving both consumers and businesses, that wove through a range of seemingly disparate topics. Whether it’s the cool embrace of fully digital banks, the unavailability of instant payments or wanton cheating...
Comments / 0