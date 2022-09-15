Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Missing woman found dead after California mudslides
A woman who was reported missing after destructive mudslides in Southern California has been found dead, authorities said Friday. A significant rainstorm on Monday led to torrential mud and debris flows in the mountain communities of Forest Falls and Oak Glen in San Bernardino County. One person -- a Forest...
ABC7 Los Angeles
West Virginia governor approves near-total abortion ban
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state, days after legislators approved the ban. This makes West Virginia the second state to pass an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. "I said from...
