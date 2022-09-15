Read full article on original website
SLCPD SWAT called for domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY — Last night the Salt Lake City Police Department, SLCPD, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called after a community member heard a female yelling for 9-1-1. The suspect is 35-year-old Andrew Taylor, who was previously booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, on Sept. 14, 2022. His charges consist of violating a protective order, assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child said SLCPD in a press release.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
