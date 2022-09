BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The families of Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, U.S. volunteers in the Ukrainian Army being held captive by Russian-backed forces, issued the following joint statement on Friday:. “As the Ukrainian Army advances into the Donetsk region, we anxiously await further news of Alex and Andy. It...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO