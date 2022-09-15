Read full article on original website
Related
18 wildfires burning across Oregon, Washington force evacuations; thousands without power
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington state Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires...
geekwire.com
Mount Rainier is NOT erupting: Agencies relieve pressure on Twitter after video of cloud on volcano
Well, that got blown out of proportion. A video of a cloud forming over Mount Rainier on Wednesday morning elicited cries of the coming apocalypse, or worse, an end to the Seattle Mariners’ playoff hopes. But the video shared on Twitter by KOMO meteorologist Kristin Clark was not an...
Comments / 0