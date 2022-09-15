ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico State to host Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium Friday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will host the 2022 Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium on Friday. The event will bring together experts to discuss neurodiversity and disabilities with educators, social workers, psychologists, nurses, physicians, parents and caregivers. There will be two speakers, special interest meetups and graduate research presentations.
Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
Lake Oroville Community Update -- Sept. 16

The Oroville Salmon Festival returns to Oroville on Saturday, Sept. 24. Always held on the last Saturday in September, the festival celebrates the annual return of Chinook salmon to the Feather River. The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be centered around the Feather River Fish Hatchery and Historic...
911 call centers restored after widespread outage

CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
Cohasset Road traffic to shift sides on Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - Starting on Wednesday, traffic on Cohasset Road north of Eaton Road will be switched to the west side to allow for construction crews to continue the widening project. The City of Chico says all intersections on the east side of the road will remain accessible during the...
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]

71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
Gang member arrested on suspicion of narcotics and gun possession

Originally Published By: Yuba City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 30th, 2022, members of the Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) arrested SGE blood gang member, Jakiem Gerard Halstead after he agreed to sell undercover narcotic agents’ cocaine in the Walmart parking lot. Halstead, who was in possession of the cocaine during the arrest was booked into the Sutter County Jail on August 30th, 2022. NET-5 Agents continued the investigation and developed information indicating Halstead had been supplied the cocaine he possessed for sale by fellow Blood gang member Rayshon Bishop (46 years old of Yuba City). NET-5 Agents obtained a search warrant for two residences in Yuba City believed to be under the dominion and control of Bishop.
Officer Juan Valencia Injured, Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]

DUI Driver Detained after Red Light Collision near Broadway Street. The collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m., near Broadway Street in downtown Chico. According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Nissan driven by 25-year-old Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba failed to stop at a red light on Broadway Street. There, Diaz-Ruvalcaba colluded with Valencia who was driving west on Highway 32.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way

Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters

Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
