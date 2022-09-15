Lil Baby and Gunna’s chart-topping collaboration “Drip Too Hard” has been officially certified diamond by the RIAA. This adds the first diamond record to both rappers’ catalogs, and aligns with the fourth anniversary of the track’s release in 2018. “Drip Too Hard” was established as the lead single from the Atlanta musician’s joint project Drip Harder, and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The swagger-boasting track also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance in 2020.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Meets With Democratic Candidate Stacey AbramsLil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas CasinoAtlanta District Attorney Says...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO