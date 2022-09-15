Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
Lil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas Casino
As portrayed in his recent documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby has always been a hustler and unafraid of taking chances with his money. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden $250,000 for his birthday earlier this week, Lil Baby received some good karma on Tuesday (Aug. 30). According to reports, the “In A Minute” rapper reportedly made a single bet at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend and won a million-dollar jackpot. Once he cashed out, he allegedly hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker AtlantaDrake Earns Most Top 5 Hits...
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Lil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Baby and Gunna’s chart-topping collaboration “Drip Too Hard” has been officially certified diamond by the RIAA. This adds the first diamond record to both rappers’ catalogs, and aligns with the fourth anniversary of the track’s release in 2018. “Drip Too Hard” was established as the lead single from the Atlanta musician’s joint project Drip Harder, and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The swagger-boasting track also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance in 2020.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Meets With Democratic Candidate Stacey AbramsLil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas CasinoAtlanta District Attorney Says...
50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise
50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
Kodak Black Shares New Single “Spin” and Music Video “Walk”
Kodak Black has had a big year, dropping his fourth studio album Back for Everything in February, then showing up as a prominent guest on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May. After dropping his latest solo offering “Haitian Scarface” in August, the South Florida rapper...
Ab-Soul Returns With New Single “Moonshooter”
A few months after dropping his first song of 2022 with “Hollandaise,” Ab-Soul returns with his latest single “Moonshooter.”. Co-written by fellow TDE artist Zacari, “Moonshooter” sees Ab-Soul deliver countless head-spinning bars. “Hopped off the porch like, ‘One of these days I’ma hop out the...
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Symba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition Album
Symba and DJ Drama came together this New Music Friday (September 16) to unleash their joint project, Results Take Time as a part of the Generation Now co-founder's Gangsta Grillz series – this one being classified as a "special edition." The West Coast rap star linked up with collaborators...
Keke Palmer's Big Bouffant Bun Has a Signature 2010s Touch
When she's not gracing the cover of a magazine or working on her latest film, you'll find Keke Palmer showcasing stunning hairstyles one post at a time. And that's just what she did on Wednesday, September 14, when the actor walked into Michael Kors' 2023 New York Fashion Week show. Before viewing the runway, Palmer hit the front row in a mustard-yellow ribbed dress, stiletto sandals, and a bouffant bun with tendrils falling from the top.
Reggaeton Con La Gata's Katelina Eccleston Gives Black Latinxs Their Flowers
Reggaeton has gained worldwide popularity within two decades. From Billboard to Rolling Stone, headlines have centered chart-topping artists like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin, often aligning their meteoric success with the musical genre's defining moments. However, a majority of mainstream framing of reggaeton, or reguetón — an umbrella term that's grown to include genres like reggae en español, dembow, perreo, Latin trap, and more — veers from its Black origins. And when women and femmes are spotlighted in the largely cis-hetero, men-dominated industry, they're typically white, mestizx, or light skinned, which is an apparent reminder of how racism, colorism, gender, and queerphobia collide in the Latinx community.
Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival, announced that artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the event, according to a press release from Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The festival will include art, music, and food. PMC — the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications — launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, the festival will...
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off...
Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest
Chuck D has sold a huge stake in his back catalogue including over 300 songs. The Public Enemy rapper has made a deal with his longtime publisher Reach Music to give the company 100 percent of his writer royalties plus half of his copyright interest. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting, and publishing-wise they will continue taking care of my works.”
