gilavalleycentral.net
Art Depot of Clifton announces Escape to Egypt, 9th Colors of Copper
CLIFTON — The Clifton Art Depot will welcome in autumn with an exhibition on Egyptian art. The Escape to Egypt exhibit will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, with show times at 3 and 7 p.m., at the Clifton Train Station. The exhibition will feature original art from Dr. Eyad...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Library’s Big Read debuts at SalsaFest
SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library will launch its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program exploring “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak with a SalsaFest Booth on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, The Graham County School Superintendent’s Office, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Arizona College, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
KGUN 9
French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
gilavalleycentral.net
Man suffers punctured arm in ATV rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Going too fast up a hill on an ATV resulted in one man going to the hospital with an arm injury. Graham County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 11, at about 3 p.m. in the area of Clay Knolls. Deputies encountered an...
gilaherald.com
Tri County Materials found liable in Morenci mine fatality
SAFFORD – The final fatality report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration regarding the Jan. 28 death of Monroe Caston Jr., 56, in a cement mixer crash at Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci Operations mine site listed Caston’s employer, Tri County Materials, a ready mix concrete supplier in Safford, liable for the crash.
gilavalleycentral.net
Crash occurs during road work on 8th Street
THATCHER — A misunderstanding of hand signals, and not seeing road crews, led to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 12, while Graham County road crews were placing a layer of tar on 8th Street, limiting traffic to one lane with flaggers. The driver of...
