SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library will launch its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program exploring “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak with a SalsaFest Booth on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, The Graham County School Superintendent’s Office, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Arizona College, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO