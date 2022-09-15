Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Suspect In Custody Following Report Of Man Shooting At Milk Truck
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person is in custody after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired at a traveling milk truck, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15th, 2022 on State Highway 70 in Daniels Township, it was...
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet
A 42-year-old man brutally killed his 93-year-old grandmother using a hatchet, according to murder charges filed on Friday. Dustin Tinklenberg was arrested for the murder of Stella Anderson, who was found dead at her home at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie by her daughter on Tuesday. According to a criminal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide
MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
WEAU-TV 13
21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
wcmpradio.com
Three Injured Following Motorcycle Crash in Braham
The Braham Police says three, two adults and a minor, were severely injured following a head-on motorcycle crash on Shady Ridge Lane Wednesday night. According to Police Chief Kevin Stahl, responders were called to the crash scene just before 8:00 p.m. One adult was airlifted to HCMC with severe head, leg, and jaw injuries. The second adult was taken to Cambridge Hospital with a possible head and neck injury.
Search for missing man who police say may have gun
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin, have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for more than a week – and who may have a handgun in his possession. Michael Minteer, 58, was seen last Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 3 p.m. on foot in the area of the Town of Johnstown, in rural Comstock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday. Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind. Mila disappeared from the family home...
wwisradio.com
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
drydenwire.com
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Charges Of OWI-Drugged Driving, ID Theft
RUSK COUNTY -- Felony charges for OWI under the influence of drugs and ID theft have been filed against Kenneth Frohn after a State Patrol Trooper stopped Frohn’s vehicle in Rusk County for speeding in August 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
Comments / 0