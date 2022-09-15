In the past 30 years, plastic consumption has increased by almost 400 percent worldwide, prompting individuals to devise eco-friendly alternatives to everyday items. This waste is exactly the target of local organization Reduce Your Use Tampa Bay, which, according to Hillsborough County recycling coordinator Daniel Gallagher, serves to motivate the public to “say no to single-use plastics.” The organization not only informs Tampa Bay residents on their ability to lessen their ecological footprint but also recognizes local businesses that commit themselves to producing as little waste as possible.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO