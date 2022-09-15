Read full article on original website
Shred Event, Car Show, Pet Costume Contest & More
Help protect yourself from identity theft by bringing all your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other identifiable documents to Focus Wealth Strategies to have them shredded. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at Focus Wealth Strategies, located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.
Join Outreach Free Clinic At The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Fundraiser
Looking for a good night of fun and laughter? Join the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center and comedian Mary Ellen DePetrillo this October for the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show. The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show is hosted to fundraise for the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center in...
Freedom To Walk Foundation Hosts Bling & Jeans Gala
The Freedom to Walk Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting patients and their families by providing financial assistance for the purchase of WalkAide® or Bioness devices for children and adults experiencing foot drop. Foot drop is a medical condition characterized by weakness or paralysis of the...
Rebuilding Tampa Bay Presents House Keys To Deserving Valrico Resident
When Valrico resident Terri Hughes reached out to local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) for financial assistance in repairing her roof and air conditioning unit, the organization did her one better: They built her a new home. In partnership with Hillsborough County and its Reconstruction and Replacement Program, contractors...
Traveling Tribute Wall Honoring Veterans And First Responders Comes To Tampa In October
A weeklong celebration and remembrance of veterans and first responders will begin with the arrival and display of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall (AVTT) at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. The AVTT, sponsored by the Chapters Health Valor Program, is an 80-percent-scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. and will be open for free public viewing from Thursday through Sunday, October 13-16.
Hillsborough Residents Compete To Reduce Their Waste In International Ecochallenge
In the past 30 years, plastic consumption has increased by almost 400 percent worldwide, prompting individuals to devise eco-friendly alternatives to everyday items. This waste is exactly the target of local organization Reduce Your Use Tampa Bay, which, according to Hillsborough County recycling coordinator Daniel Gallagher, serves to motivate the public to “say no to single-use plastics.” The organization not only informs Tampa Bay residents on their ability to lessen their ecological footprint but also recognizes local businesses that commit themselves to producing as little waste as possible.
Tampa Bay Water Delivering More Drinking Water To Hillsborough County
Tampa Bay Water is now sending much-needed additional drinking water to Hillsborough County through temporary pumps at the utility’s Brandon Booster Station site on South Mount Carmel Road in Brandon. These pumps connect to and send more drinking water through the Brandon Transmission Main — up to 5 million gallons per day (mgd) of existing regional water supply — to Hillsborough County’s Lithia Water Treatment Plant before the permanent booster station facility is complete by the end of 2023.
