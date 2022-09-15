Read full article on original website
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Top 3 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Wife
It's National Celebrate your wife day in America, so let's celebrate the special ladies in our life with these three places in Yakima. Whether they love flowers, dancing, food, or all of the above we have the perfect list. Remember, that special someone in your life is there because they...
Yakima Drivers See Another Drop in Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!
This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
More Closures Monday During Major I-82 Road Work
The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 82 from State Route 823 from Selah will close to traffic Sunday night into Monday morning for paving operations. The closure doesn't happen until late Sunday night. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews plan to close the eastbound I-82 on-ramp at 11...
4 Places to Keep Your Kids Busy on the Weekends in Yakima
Summer has come and gone and now school is in full swing. It's not surprising that school is a lot more stressful than it used to be, so keep your kiddos happy by going out and celebrating when they've had a good week or month at school. Show them how much you care by celebrating their success with any of these places.
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
CWHBA Tour of Homes. Looking for Your Dream Home in Central WA?
Bring your dreams closer to reality by experiencing the annual Central Washington Home Builders Association's annual Tour of Homes and Chefs on Tour events. Central Washington Home Builders Association 2022 Tour of Homes. This annual favorite event for active home shoppers and dreamers alike is upon us. The CWHBA Tour...
Not Registered to Vote in Yakima? Get Signed Up Today
Everyone is talking about voting these days at the mid-term elections are around the corner, November 8. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says military ballots will be sent out on September 23 and all other ballots will be sent to voters in October for the upcoming general election. Ross says it'll be a busy ballot depending on where you live in the county. If you're not registered to vote there's no deadline meaning you could register and vote election day but you'll have to do that in person. For now weeks before the election you can register online at the Secretary of State's Office Website https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx.
Scaled Back Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian James Munguia the Yakima boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says while they decided to scale back the search operation earlier this week but the effort continues. He says officials are using drones and human remains detection dogs to search near water and areas around the park.
Weapons Seized From Cartel Operating In Yakima
Yakima authorities have seized what they describe as a large weapons cache from a transnational crime organization trying to establish itself in Yakima. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says they partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives to serve two federal search warrants at two locations in Yakima on September 9.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month
This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
Spirit Halloween Brought Back the Old Plastic Costumes of the 70s/80s
Spirit Halloween is now open in Yakima in the old Bed, Bath and Beyond store at Valley Mall. Like with other Spirit Halloween stores they provide everything you need to have a happy Halloween with costumes, decorations and so much more. One thing that caught my eye were these boxed costumes I haven't seen in the 80s.
Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal 100 Year Ago. What Really Happened?
Shady, backdoor deals. Senate hearings. Supreme Court rulings. The death of a President. All of these elements are found in the shocking Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal of 1922. Many Yakima valley residents as well as travelers along I-82 know about the quaint little landmark in Zillah known as The Teapot Dome. The Teapot Dome Service Station was originally located on Hwy. 410 between Zillah and Granger. It was handcrafted by Jack Ainsworth in 1922, who was inspired by the Harding administration's Teapot Dome Scandal.
Yakima School Shooter Sentencing Set for September 20
No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
