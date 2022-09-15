Everyone is talking about voting these days at the mid-term elections are around the corner, November 8. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says military ballots will be sent out on September 23 and all other ballots will be sent to voters in October for the upcoming general election. Ross says it'll be a busy ballot depending on where you live in the county. If you're not registered to vote there's no deadline meaning you could register and vote election day but you'll have to do that in person. For now weeks before the election you can register online at the Secretary of State's Office Website https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO