El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
Local church becomes refuge as Las Cruces gets its own influx of migrants
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Just like El Paso, the city of Las Cruces has been seeing an influx of migrants released with nowhere to go. Some migrants have been dropped off at several shelters across the city, including El Calvario Methodist Church, which has seen about 50 come through its doors a day.
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Viejo Coffee Is Making The Move From Downtown To Kern Place in West El Paso
Good news for coffee lovers, specifically you "coffee in a bag” lovers living near the UTEP campus. Everyone’s favorite “coffee in a bag” spot, Viejo Coffee, is making the move from Downtown El Paso to west El Paso’s Kern Place. “The new space is gonna...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
