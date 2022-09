MURFREESBORO – Anastasia “Susie” Boutsouka Theodorakis, age 86, of Lawrence Street, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Susie was born on February 6, 1936 to Konstantious and Margarita Outzi Boutsouka in Thessaloniki, Greece. She was affectionately known to...

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO