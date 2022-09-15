ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Distractify

Where Is Amber Heard Now Following the Johnny Depp Defamation Trial?

The internet was divided in the wake of the 2022 defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He sued her for tarnishing his reputation, and he actually won –– to the tune of $10.35 million. Based on social media responses from the general public, it appeared Johnny was the one the world was siding with. Now, he's been busy taking back control of his career and his personal life narrative.
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp’s Close Friend Claims Amber Heard’s A Manipulator In Quotes From Book

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted a number of years, extending to multiple lawsuits across multiple countries. Things really heated up when their defamation trial in Virginia began, especially because cameras in the courtroom allowed the public to watch it all go down on TV. Depp was largely the victor in court, but the story hasn't died down much. And one of his close friends claims Amber Heard’s a manipulator in quotes from his book.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
People

Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
The Independent

Johnny vs Amber: Depp lawyer admits that Heard ‘came across credible’ during deposition in new documentary

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew admits that Amber Heard “came across as credible” in her deposition.The documentary, out on Discovery+ on Tuesday 20 September, is the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign”...
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
