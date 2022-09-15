Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
Volleyball Sweeps Susquehanna to Improve to 6-3
Ithaca, N.Y.– The Ithaca College volleyball team polished off a successful weekend at the Susquehanna Invitational, defeating Susquehanna in just three sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-20). The Bombers played a back-and-forth first set, eventually falling behind 20-17. The Bombers rallied for eight straight points that included five kills to win...
ithaca.edu
Men’s Soccer Victorious over Brockport
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's soccer team earned its first win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 match over the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. The lone goal of the match came from senior Alex Cabeca with an assist by junior Reefe Harrison as the thrilling goal was scored in the second half.
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Dunkirk Falls at East Aurora, Fredonia Beats Tonawanda
Dunkirk had the misfortune of losing two close games to start the high school football season, and that trend continued Friday night. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Marauders fell behind big in the first half and then rallied, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost at East Aurora by a 20-13 score in a Class B-2 battle.
Binghamton puts up a strong fight against Corning, Hawks pull away in the end
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Corning beat Binghamton 62-37.
WUHF
UPREP remains undefeated, Victor and Irondequoit football win big in Week 3
It was a busy Friday night in Section V Football. UPREP took down Aquinas 30-21 at Marina Auto Stadium downtown, while Victor beat Pittsford 27-14 and Irondequoit rolled past Eastridge 42-12.
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Purdue: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange football team is undefeated to start the 2022 season, as they return to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, September 17 (9/17/2022). Tickets can still be purchased to see the game in the JMA Wireless Dome, but the Syracuse vs. Purdue game...
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open
CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
wellsvillesun.com
A Tribute to William A. (Bubba) Greene
From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!
ithaca.edu
Scott Erickson, Marketing, School of Business presents at conference in Naples, Italy
Scott Erickson attended the 23rd European Conference on Knowledge Management, 8/30/22 - 9/2/22. Erickson presented two papers, "Social capital, human capital, tacit knowledge, and innovations: A Polish-US cross-country study" with Wioleta Kucharska of Gdansk University of Technology, and "Relational capital and technology brands over time" with Helen Rothberg of Marist College. He also served as head judge for the fifth consecutive year for the Knowledge Management and Intellectual Capital Excellence Awards.
ithaca.edu
Submit a Student Leadership Institute Proposal by September 26th!
Present a Student Leadership Institute (SLI) workshop about your passion topic!. Whether you’re a student who is part of a club with a cool presentation to share, a faculty or staff member who wants to engage with the student body, or an individual who has learned valuable leadership lessons throughout their time at Ithaca College—the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) is always looking for new, interesting presentations to include as leadership workshops.
ithaca.edu
Do you know about the Tech Bar?
The Tech Bar is a place for student, faculty and staff development of digital skills and competencies. The Tech Bar’s Learning Technology Consultants can help you with Canvas course-building and troubleshooting, Microsoft Office, and other digital tools available at Ithaca College such as VoiceThread and Padlet. Did you know...
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New York
New York has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Empire State. The Arcade and Attica Railroad was a freight haul rail line that originally connected the towns of Arcade and North Java back in the 19th and 20th centuries. The railroad became abandoned in the year 1947. This railroad sit vacant for several decades before being purchased by Arcade and Attica Railroad. Today, it is the last operating steam train excursion in New York State.
