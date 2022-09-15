Read full article on original website
jcpost.com
Martin Elmer Gnadt
Martin Elmer Gnadt, 98, of Alma, Kansas, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Lexington Park Health and Rehab in Topeka. He was a life-long member of the community. Martin was born October 28, 1923, in rural Alma, the son of Frederick W. and Martha (Heideman) Gnadt. He attended Lutheran Grade School and Alma High School. At the age of seventeen, Martin joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in WWII.
Alvin A. Farris - March 28th, 1944 - September 15th, 2022
Funeral services for Alvin A. Farris, age 78, of Solomon, formerly of Salina, will be 11:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Mr. Farris passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home in Solomon. He was born March 28, 1944 in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Albert and Madeline Farris.
Carol Graham
Carol Graham 80 died September 17, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. She was born on July 28, 1942, in Clay Center, the daughter of Albin and Bernice (Lind) Berggren. Carol was a lifetime resident of Clay Center. She married Wendell Graham on May 29, 1959. Carol worked at the Key Egg Farm for 19 years and 27 years at Ray’s Applemarket, making salads for the deli. Wendell preceded her in death on October 9, 1999. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Saddle Club and helped her children when they participated in 4-H. Carol was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne Graham; Great-grandson, David.
Steven E. Hirt
Steven E. Hirt, age 68, of Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Steve was born May 23, 1954, at Clay Center, to Gail E. and Mary “Margaret” (Jones) Hirt. He graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1972, and from Kansas State University in 1976 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Steve farmed alongside his father Gail, retiring just a few years ago.
