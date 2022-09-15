ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto Blue Jays and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore. The Angels’ second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 total innings. One day after the teams combined to hit seven home runs, Ohtani and Mariners starter George Kirby did not allow a long ball. Seattle’s Taylor Trammell hit a home run in the eighth inning off Jaime Barria, his fourth.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO