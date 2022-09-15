Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Ohtani, Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto Blue Jays and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore. The Angels’ second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 total innings. One day after the teams combined to hit seven home runs, Ohtani and Mariners starter George Kirby did not allow a long ball. Seattle’s Taylor Trammell hit a home run in the eighth inning off Jaime Barria, his fourth.
Montgomery football continues hot start, tops Somerville to stay undefeated
MONTGOMERY - Montgomery High School let’s out at 2:25 p.m. Less than 20 minutes later on Friday afternoon, the Cougar football players began to show up, and fill up, the film room for some last-minute preparations for Friday night's tilt with Somerville. head coach Zoran Milich told them that they didn’t need to be there until 3:30. Everyone wants to win every game, but this was one that had a little extra meaning to it for the...
Bridgewater-Raritan edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Pingry is now 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley
Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hackettstown over Newton- Field hockey recap
Brynn Otto had a goal and an assist to lead Hackettstown to a 3-0 win over Newton in Hackettstown. Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller each had a goal for Hackettstown (3-0). Emily Newton turned aside two shots to secure the shutout. Emily Bilik made four saves for Newton (1-2-1). The...
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange
It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
Comments / 0