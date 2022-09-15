Carol Graham 80 died September 17, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. She was born on July 28, 1942, in Clay Center, the daughter of Albin and Bernice (Lind) Berggren. Carol was a lifetime resident of Clay Center. She married Wendell Graham on May 29, 1959. Carol worked at the Key Egg Farm for 19 years and 27 years at Ray’s Applemarket, making salads for the deli. Wendell preceded her in death on October 9, 1999. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Saddle Club and helped her children when they participated in 4-H. Carol was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne Graham; Great-grandson, David.

