Boone, NC

WCNC

Mooresville baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools

KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
KINGSPORT, TN
WCNC

Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
Boone, NC
Charlotte, NC
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
WBTV

West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Nebo man faces meth, gun charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
NEBO, NC
WJHL

Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

