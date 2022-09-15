SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO