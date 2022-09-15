Read full article on original website
Mooresville baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
fox46.com
Infant found unresponsive; father, woman face child neglect charges
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A father and a woman are facing child neglect charges after an infant was found unresponsive in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the incident on Sunday at a home along Teeter Road where they learned an...
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
Johnson City man charged with trespassing and threatening school security guard
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to bring a gun onto a private school campus. Jeremy Jeffers is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, simple assault, and communicating a threat to a school employee. It all happened Friday morning at Providence Academy. An affidavit […]
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
Homeowner said he shot, killed man who got into house, Burke County deputies say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after a homeowner claims he had to defend himself early Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to a home along Flat Gap Road outside of the Valdese community around 3 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired. When they arrived, they found Howard Gene Cook had been shot and killed.
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
WBTV
West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
A fire took a paramedic's home while he was working. Now Caldwell County first responders are calling for the community's help
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is rallying around a public servant after he and his family lost their home to a fire, and first responders are asking the public to pitch in too. Lt. Jason Powell, with Caldwell County Emergency Services, said he has started a GoFundMe page...
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina
DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Watauga County, troopers say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend when a pickup truck cut in front of him while trying to make a turn in Watauga County, troopers said. At about 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Benjamin Corey Trivette, 28, of Boone, was riding a 2001 Yamaha on U.S. Highway 421 at Landfill Road.
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed. According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.
my40.tv
Nebo man faces meth, gun charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
