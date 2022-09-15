Read full article on original website
Alvin A. Farris - March 28th, 1944 - September 15th, 2022
Funeral services for Alvin A. Farris, age 78, of Solomon, formerly of Salina, will be 11:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Mr. Farris passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home in Solomon. He was born March 28, 1944 in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Albert and Madeline Farris.
Steven E. Hirt
Steven E. Hirt, age 68, of Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Steve was born May 23, 1954, at Clay Center, to Gail E. and Mary “Margaret” (Jones) Hirt. He graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1972, and from Kansas State University in 1976 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Steve farmed alongside his father Gail, retiring just a few years ago.
