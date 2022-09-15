Steven E. Hirt, age 68, of Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Steve was born May 23, 1954, at Clay Center, to Gail E. and Mary “Margaret” (Jones) Hirt. He graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1972, and from Kansas State University in 1976 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Steve farmed alongside his father Gail, retiring just a few years ago.

