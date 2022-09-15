Read full article on original website
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
NFL・
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Titans vs. Bills Live on 09/19
On Monday, September 19 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans (0-1) will play the Buffalo Bills (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Titans' reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2 vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2 after both teams saw very different starts to the 2022 campaign. The Bills made an early statement with their 31-10 Week 1 shellacking of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Buffalo very much looked the part of the Super Bowl favorite it is in 2022.
Bills' Rodger Saffold motivated by respect, not revenge, vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans made wholesale changes to their offense this offseason, and one of the players they parted ways with was veteran guard Rodger Saffold, who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills. Saffold will be on the field on Monday night when the Titans take on the Bills,...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans
Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills final injury report for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on Monday night. The biggest names we were keeping an eye on ahead of the release of the Titans’ final injury report were cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard and right guard Nate Davis, all of whom did not practice on Friday.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Daily Sports Smile: Michael Strahan designs custom suits for TSU, Jackson State football teams
Strahan worked with Men's Warehouse to design new suits for his alma mater's football team, hoping to provide confidence on and off the field.
Baldy's breakdowns on why Josh Allen's mobility stands out (video)
The Bills have a quarterback with great mobility in Josh Allen. It’s a luxury but the Bills take proper advantage of it, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. The former player-turned-analyst broke down a simple QB run the Bills called in their 31-10 win against the Rams. He was very impressed by it and the way quarterback Josh Allen ran it.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley
Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
Bills QB Josh Allen says he 'didn't take a big hit' vs. Rams (video)
Josh Allen throwing the ball for the Bills inspired many in Buffalo. It was his rushing that caused reason for concern against the Los Angeles Rams during a 31-10 victory in Week 1. Specifically running, Allen had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in the contest. He was...
Titans' Robert Woods on facing Bills: 'Always fun there'
Robert Woods is enjoying his first season with the Titans. He signed in Tennessee this spring after spending 2017 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams. Through it all, Woods still doesn’t forget about where it began: in Buffalo with the Bills. The Bills selected Woods in the second...
'He’s Gonna Be The MVP': Bills LB Von Miller Tabs Josh Allen as NFL's Best
Some high praise from Miller to Allen.
NFL news: Steelers will be without TJ Watt vs. Bills
All eyes on the Tennessee Titans for the Buffalo Bills. But forecasting ahead for a second, the Bills won’t see a very talented player lining up across from them down the road. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve according to Steelers...
Titans see the challenge ahead in Bills QB Josh Allen: 'He's that guy'
The Tennessee Titans have plenty of reason to be confident against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. The past two times these sides have faced off, the Titans won. That doesn’t mean Tennessee is going to take Buffalo lightly. Especially quarterback Josh Allen. Allen, one of the NFL MVP...
