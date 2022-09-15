ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Monday, September 19 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans (0-1) will play the Buffalo Bills (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
Titans' reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2 vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2 after both teams saw very different starts to the 2022 campaign. The Bills made an early statement with their 31-10 Week 1 shellacking of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Buffalo very much looked the part of the Super Bowl favorite it is in 2022.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills final injury report for Week 2

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on Monday night. The biggest names we were keeping an eye on ahead of the release of the Titans’ final injury report were cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard and right guard Nate Davis, all of whom did not practice on Friday.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
