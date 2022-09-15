Read full article on original website
Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
Long Beach family details rewarding experience taking in Ukrainian family in need
A Long Beach family is detailing the rewarding experience they have felt in the wake of taking in a Ukrainian family in need, forced to flee from their homeland as war raged on. Newlyweds Matt and Alex Maehara decided to take the chance and bring the Martynchuk family into their home after learning their story. After they were forced to pull their daughters from school, leave their home and sleep in hallways as they did their best to avoid the ongoing air raid sirens blaring throughout their homeland. "Explosion, it was. We were scared," said Inna Martynchuk, the wife of Roman and mother...
Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan
Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
New Coastal Home with Traditional Elements and Curb Appeal
This newly-built urban cottage in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California makes the most of a narrow lot. The East-coast-inspired house features a front patio, side courtyard and rooftop deck with views of the ocean and hillside beyond. The 3,353 sq. ft. home was designed by Brandon Architects. The exterior...
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)
Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings to the Mission in San Juan Capistrano
Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022. Celebrate the holidays at Orange County’s only Mission. Visit on select days from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022 for daytime admission to the Mission and an evening of holiday programming and fun. Create lasting memories with family photos under the 10’ wreath, experience a Christmas tree lighting and music program by the 30’ tree and make your prayer for peace and goodwill by placing a candle near the large scale nativity in the Ruins of the Great Stone Church.
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case
A child younger than 10 contracted MPX, also known as monkeypox, in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
Mission Viejo doctor wins visitation with kids amid poison allegations
A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday.
Trash Castle art sculpture will debut at Huntington Beach Coastal Cleanup Day
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — As tens of thousands of Californians take to the beach with shovels and trash bags Saturday for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, visitors to the Huntington Beach cleanup will be greeted with a trash castle. Created by Marin County artists Richard and Judith Lang and presented as part of the California Department of Transportation’s Stormwater education campaign, the installation is composed of the many pieces of refuse the couple found along the beach.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
Providence St. Joseph Hospital hopes hiring event helps with nursing shortage seen across nation
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — The staff at Providence St. Joseph Hospital is hoping a hiring event held on Wednesday will help them find much-needed nurses as many hospitals across the nation continue to face shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had health care workers across the nation working extended hours, often...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach
A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
