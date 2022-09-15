A Long Beach family is detailing the rewarding experience they have felt in the wake of taking in a Ukrainian family in need, forced to flee from their homeland as war raged on. Newlyweds Matt and Alex Maehara decided to take the chance and bring the Martynchuk family into their home after learning their story. After they were forced to pull their daughters from school, leave their home and sleep in hallways as they did their best to avoid the ongoing air raid sirens blaring throughout their homeland. "Explosion, it was. We were scared," said Inna Martynchuk, the wife of Roman and mother...

