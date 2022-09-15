Read full article on original website
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Ball n Bounce is an indoor playground with 2 locations in southern California
For more information on Ball n Bounce visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 15, 2022. This segment is sponsored by Ball n Bounce.
5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Los Angeles
Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Southern California is a celebration like no other. Events are scheduled across the Southland to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821. Mexican Independence Day Festival 2022 The festival takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steel Craft in Bellflower. Guests can enjoy “a night full […]
Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion scheduled for this weekend
The Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion, Ontario’s annual tribute to the country’s love affair with cars, is scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday. The ninth-annual gathering sponsored by the Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau will once again feature classic cars for 22 blocks parked along the Euclid Avenue meridian in downtown Ontario.
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
Disney opens interest list for Storyliving Community in Rancho Mirage
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Those who want, and have the means, to live in The Walt Disney Co.’s first community in California can soon do so in the heart of the Coachella Valley. After announcing that the company would help develop a new master-planned community, called Storyliving by Disney, in Rancho Mirage earlier this year, Disney officials previewed what the residential component could look like once built this past weekend.
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on
The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
Help Tidy Our Beaches on California Coastal Cleanup Day
The golden time that arrives just before fall begins?. Call it the autumn exhale, or summer's concluding pause, or the moment when we settle down between the seasons and take stock. Many nature lovers use this special stretch to spiffy up a favorite place, especially those much-loved destinations that see...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
Have You Seen Those Giant 'Barbie Jeeps' Cruising Around Orange County?
Everyone is talking about these giant pink barbie-looking jeeps cruising around The OC. They literally look like the barbie jeep I always wanted as a kid, but these are just a little bigger to fit adults!. Well, they’re called Mokes…and I’m dying to make a trip out to Newport just...
Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves
Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
