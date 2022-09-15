ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Los Angeles

Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Southern California is a celebration like no other. Events are scheduled across the Southland to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821. Mexican Independence Day Festival 2022 The festival takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steel Craft in Bellflower. Guests can enjoy “a night full […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion scheduled for this weekend

The Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion, Ontario’s annual tribute to the country’s love affair with cars, is scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday. The ninth-annual gathering sponsored by the Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau will once again feature classic cars for 22 blocks parked along the Euclid Avenue meridian in downtown Ontario.
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pomona, CA
Pomona, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#First Le Creuset Factory#Le Creuset
spectrumnews1.com

Disney opens interest list for Storyliving Community in Rancho Mirage

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Those who want, and have the means, to live in The Walt Disney Co.’s first community in California can soon do so in the heart of the Coachella Valley. After announcing that the company would help develop a new master-planned community, called Storyliving by Disney, in Rancho Mirage earlier this year, Disney officials previewed what the residential component could look like once built this past weekend.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM

Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
helpmechas.com

Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
SOLVANG, CA
recordgazette.net

Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on

The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
BANNING, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Help Tidy Our Beaches on California Coastal Cleanup Day

The golden time that arrives just before fall begins?. Call it the autumn exhale, or summer's concluding pause, or the moment when we settle down between the seasons and take stock. Many nature lovers use this special stretch to spiffy up a favorite place, especially those much-loved destinations that see...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves

Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy