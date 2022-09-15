ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Prairie Village, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Prairie Village, KS
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stress#Food Prices#Dairy#Vegan#Mac And Cheese#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Business Personal Finance#Fox News#America Reports#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Best Places To Buy A Vacation Home

The tremendous real estate boom in the U.S. has started to slow. The rise in prices recently was triggered by two things. One was low interest rates and the other was the American mobility created from the “work from home” movement. The prices people can command for homes has started to flatten in some markets, […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures.The Office for National Statistics revealed that 48% of adults said they were finding it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy costs in a survey between August 31 and September 11.It represents an increase on a fortnight earlier when 45% said they were struggling with energy bills.However, households have been promised support by Liz Truss’s new Government due to the soaring cost of energy since the start of the survey period.The new Government said it will cap energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy