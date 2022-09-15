Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures.The Office for National Statistics revealed that 48% of adults said they were finding it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy costs in a survey between August 31 and September 11.It represents an increase on a fortnight earlier when 45% said they were struggling with energy bills.However, households have been promised support by Liz Truss’s new Government due to the soaring cost of energy since the start of the survey period.The new Government said it will cap energy...

