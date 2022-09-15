Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising
If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.
Grocery Stores in These 10 States Are Shockingly Expensive
If you live in one of these states, you need a grocery store game plan. Grocery costs are rising everywhere, but the price increase you see depends on where you live. Shoppers everywhere can reduce their costs by planning carefully before they head to the grocery store. Meal planning and...
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Landlord Hiking Rent Over $1,000 Suggests 'Food Banks' To Tenants
The property firm is owned by the family of Conservative politician Richard Benyon, who was worth £130 million in 2019.
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Americans won't be going crazy with holiday gifting this year
The kids, the grandparents, the babysitter, maybe your favorite aunt or uncle. That's it. You can blame inflation for families knocking friends, co-workers and extended families off your holiday gift lists this year.
Americans are ready to buy a home if housing market crashes, survey finds
Most Americans expect the housing market to crash soon and expect to purchase a home if it does, according to a recent survey. ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent Americans anticipate the market to crash, while 63 percent said they want it to happen. Around three-quarters plan to buy if the market crashes.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in the Case of a Travel Emergency
For many people, traveling to new destinations is at the top of their bucket list. It can be exciting and wondrous — but downright terrifying if you have an emergency. Luckily, there are ways to help prevent disaster, including carrying the right amount of cash to avoid a sticky situation.
Best Places To Buy A Vacation Home
The tremendous real estate boom in the U.S. has started to slow. The rise in prices recently was triggered by two things. One was low interest rates and the other was the American mobility created from the “work from home” movement. The prices people can command for homes has started to flatten in some markets, […]
Residents of These 5 States Pay at Least $500 Less Than Average for Groceries Each Year
What would you do with that kind of savings?
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures.The Office for National Statistics revealed that 48% of adults said they were finding it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy costs in a survey between August 31 and September 11.It represents an increase on a fortnight earlier when 45% said they were struggling with energy bills.However, households have been promised support by Liz Truss’s new Government due to the soaring cost of energy since the start of the survey period.The new Government said it will cap energy...
‘We will be skint this winter’: one family’s struggle to manage in cost of living crisis
Dan Collins and Lucy Woolhead had ‘just about enough money’ for outgoings until April, when energy bill rose by £130 a month
