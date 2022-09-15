Read full article on original website
Driver hurt in crash with FDNY truck on Staten Island settles lawsuit for $250,000, says lawyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Mariners Harbor woman, who was injured when a fire truck collided with her Jeep at a West Brighton intersection two years ago, has settled her lawsuit against the city for $250,000, said her lawyer. Omaira Turco, then 47, suffered shoulder and knee injuries in...
9-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in Brooklyn: police
A 9-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Sheepshead Bay on Friday, according to police. A 35-year-old woman driving an SUV was reportedly turning into a driveway on 12th Street near Gravesend Neck Road.
9-year-old dies after being struck by car in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
The child was on the sidewalk when they were struck by a driver who was turning into a driveway.
Daughter accused of killing mom; charges in crash that hurt EMT: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant headlines in criminal justice the past seven days:. A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 9-year-old fatally struck by car in Sheepshead Bay
Police say a 9-year-old child died after they were struck by a car Friday in Sheepshead Bay.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Cops seek tips to locate 3 young men reported missing on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has reached out on social media for tips to locate three young men reported missing this week in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island. Gabriel Williams, 22, was seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of David Place and Pulaski Avenue in Elm Park, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed.
Missing Queens boy 12-year-old Luis Osorio found, borough president says
NEW YORK — A missing Queens boy has been found, the borough president says. Police said 12-year-old Luis Osorio, of Far Rockaway, had been missing since Wednesday morning. He was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school, P.S. 43 on Beach 29th Street. Officials said he has mild...
13-year-old girl critically injured in accidental shooting, Newark officials say
NEWARK, N.J. — Police say a teenager was critically injured in an accidental shooting in Newark. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Public safety officials say officers were sent to a home on Schley Street in response to a call about a 13-year-old girl who had accidentally shot herself.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Video shows moped bursting into flames after crashing into side of NYPD cruiser in Queens
NEW YORK — Video shows the moment a suspect fleeing on a moped crashes into the side of a police cruiser in Queens, causing it to burst into flames. Police say the suspect was the only one hurt, suffering minor injuries. Police video reveals the dramatic moment officers pull...
Gun-tosser during dramatic car pursuit in Great Kills hit with prison sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, a Brooklyn man chucked a gun out of a luxury car window during a dramatic police pursuit in Great Kills, said authorities. Cops recovered the weapon, which proved to be bad news for Rishawn Roberts, the gun-tosser. Roberts, who is in his...
Sentence for thief who slammed Staten Island convenience store worker’s head on counter during robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six months ago, an Annadale man bashed a worker’s head on the counter while robbing an Eltingville convenience store, prosecutors said. Paul Gullo made off with over $140 in merchandise that included cigars and electronic vape products, said authorities. But he also got some...
2 firefighters suffer minor injuries in Stapleton fire Saturday afternoon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries responding to a fire in Stapleton on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12 p.m., FDNY units responded to an all-hands fire in a three-story multiple dwelling unity at 7 Beach St. in Stapleton, an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Leg amputation for off-duty EMT hit in horrific New Dorp crash, says prosecutor. Unlicensed driver charged with assault, other crimes.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Doctors had to amputate the right leg of an off-duty EMT struck by a stolen car allegedly driven by an unlicensed driver in a horrific crash in New Dorp on Thursday, a prosecutor said in court on Friday. The victim, who prosecutors allege was mowed...
2 men sought for questioning in connection with attempted robbery in Woodrow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodrow. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old male met two unidentified individuals in the vicinity of Woodrow and Foster roads to sell his 2013 white Mercedes-Benz C250, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Paving efforts to cause traffic, parking disruptions on Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temporary road closures and delays are expected on Staten Island streets next week as the city Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts daytime paving efforts in several communities. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are posted in advance. If...
