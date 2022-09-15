STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has reached out on social media for tips to locate three young men reported missing this week in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island. Gabriel Williams, 22, was seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of David Place and Pulaski Avenue in Elm Park, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO