Staten Island, NY

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops seek tips to locate 3 young men reported missing on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has reached out on social media for tips to locate three young men reported missing this week in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island. Gabriel Williams, 22, was seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of David Place and Pulaski Avenue in Elm Park, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Staten Island Advance

2 men sought for questioning in connection with attempted robbery in Woodrow

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals sought for questioning in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodrow. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old male met two unidentified individuals in the vicinity of Woodrow and Foster roads to sell his 2013 white Mercedes-Benz C250, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
BROOKLYN, NY

