'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news this week. Three-time Pro Bowler and star safety Jamal Adams will not see the field again during the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. The star safety suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason
Some updates have been given on Miles Bridges’ court date for domestic violence charges. Bridges remains a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets.
Texans' Justin Britt out Week 2 vs. Broncos for personal reasons
Justin Britt will miss Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. The Texans center will be away from the team through the weekend, according to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. Britt was absent from practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The veteran offensive lineman is “working through personal issues related to...
Seahawks’ Carroll Doesn’t Know if Adams Will Be Out Entire Season
The Seattle coach said the team should know in a couple days the long-term impact of the injury.
