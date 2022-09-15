ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news this week. Three-time Pro Bowler and star safety Jamal Adams will not see the field again during the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. The star safety suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
