Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Changes to the Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program
Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI. Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2022, the common shares and listed common share purchase warrants will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company will continue to trade their securities on the NEO Exchange. ________________________________________
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MNSO, LTCH and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUYA, LFST and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: KRBP SMRF TWTR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
