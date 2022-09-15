ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Salon

Sen. Marco Rubio, Judge Aileen Cannon and Donald Trump: Love triangle?

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., appears to be a major booster of Judge Aileen Cannon, who recently made the controversial ruling granting former Donald Trump's request for an independent review of the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. Cannon is a federal district judge appointed by Trump, and Rubio may be eager for the former president's support in his unexpectedlu tight re-election race against Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat.
MSNBC

DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s

Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down DeSantis’ migrant stunt

HAPPENING TONIGHT — DONALD TRUMP is set to stump for Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. VANCE in Youngstown tonight. (More from the Cincinnati Enquirer) — “In Ohio, Vance scrambles to ramp up campaign after mounting GOP criticism,” by WaPo’s Annie Linksey from Ottawa, Ohio. — “Rally With...
POLITICO

How the WH views the DeSantis stunt

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Earlier this week, Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS rounded up 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas and transported...
The Hill

Democrats’ blood boils over Abbott and DeSantis’s migrant busing

Democrats are accusing Republican governors of cruelly using migrants as political pawns after they chartered buses and flights to send them to places like New York City and Martha’s Vineyard.   Migrants on two flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) landed at Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon, and hours later, dozens of migrants sent by Texas Gov.…
Salon

Ron DeSantis tries to trump Trump with cynical, sadistic migrant flights

There were so many scandals during the Trump years that it's hard to remember all. Some stand out, of course, like his blatant obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation and his attempted extortion against the Ukrainian government in hopes of smearing Joe Biden. And of course Trump went out with a bang, attempting a coup and inciting an insurrection. Those things got him impeached — and may end up getting him indicted. But there was so much more.
FLORIDA STATE

