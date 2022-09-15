Read full article on original website
Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!
Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
DeSantis: Florida not busing immigrants because Biden stopped sending them
Gov. Ron DeSantis has tied the busing proposal to his broader immigration fight with President Joe Biden.
Sen. Marco Rubio, Judge Aileen Cannon and Donald Trump: Love triangle?
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., appears to be a major booster of Judge Aileen Cannon, who recently made the controversial ruling granting former Donald Trump's request for an independent review of the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. Cannon is a federal district judge appointed by Trump, and Rubio may be eager for the former president's support in his unexpectedlu tight re-election race against Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat.
Hispanic Republicans say DeSantis migrant flights expose border issues
Hispanic House Republicans are not necessarily cheering on the move from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to fly a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., but they say that the stunt exposes problems with the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. “It’s cute on the...
If Ron DeSantis Hates Communism, He Shouldn't Weaponize Victims of Communism
In May, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill establishing a "Victims of Communism Day" in his state "to honor the hundreds of millions of people who have suffered under communist regimes across the world." "While it's fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism," DeSantis said...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s
Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down DeSantis’ migrant stunt
HAPPENING TONIGHT — DONALD TRUMP is set to stump for Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. VANCE in Youngstown tonight. (More from the Cincinnati Enquirer) — “In Ohio, Vance scrambles to ramp up campaign after mounting GOP criticism,” by WaPo’s Annie Linksey from Ottawa, Ohio. — “Rally With...
DeSantis criticizes Democrats after sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: 'Their virtue signaling is a fraud'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at critics of his plan to transport illegal immigrants entering the state, saying that blue "sanctuary cities" are now being forced to observe the ramifications of a weak border. DeSantis made the remarks Thursday after Democrats called the transportation of migrants a political stunt.
White House asks for GOP help in 'calling out' Abbott and DeSantis migrant 'stunt'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) "shameful" and "cruel" for "using migrants as political pawns."
Biden: DeSantis and Abbott 'un-American' for using immigrants as 'props'
President Joe Biden attacked Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for their ongoing busing of immigrants to cities on the East Coast.
How the WH views the DeSantis stunt
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Earlier this week, Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS rounded up 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas and transported...
Democrats’ blood boils over Abbott and DeSantis’s migrant busing
Democrats are accusing Republican governors of cruelly using migrants as political pawns after they chartered buses and flights to send them to places like New York City and Martha’s Vineyard. Migrants on two flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) landed at Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon, and hours later, dozens of migrants sent by Texas Gov.…
Steve Bannon Cheers Ron DeSantis as 'National Leader' After Migrant Flights
Democrats are "seething with anger" and on their "back foot," Bannon said after migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Ron DeSantis tries to trump Trump with cynical, sadistic migrant flights
There were so many scandals during the Trump years that it's hard to remember all. Some stand out, of course, like his blatant obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation and his attempted extortion against the Ukrainian government in hopes of smearing Joe Biden. And of course Trump went out with a bang, attempting a coup and inciting an insurrection. Those things got him impeached — and may end up getting him indicted. But there was so much more.
Rubio walks the Mar-a-Lago line
He's sticking his neck out to downplay the DOJ's probe of Donald Trump. He's also leading oversight on the Senate's most famously bipartisan committee.
