San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Skybridge on Stevenson Tucked away on an intimate street between Market and Mission is one of the more unusual architectural landmarks in SoMa. Head down Stevenson between Sixth and Seventh and above, you’ll see an oddly angled “Skybridge,” which once connected the misaligned floors of the long-closed Weinstein Department Store that used to straddle both sides of the street. After years of neglect, the street underneath the bridge is now undergoing an artistic renaissance. It's lit nightly with dozens of 3-foot-tall Filipino-inspired nickel lanterns. And...
BoardingArea

American Closing SFO Flight Attendant Base: What’s The Real Motive?

American Airlines is closing a flight attendant base, and I can’t help but wonder the real reason for this. American Airlines closes San Francisco flight attendant base. American Airlines has revealed internally that it will be closing its flight attendant base in San Francisco (SFO). While San Francisco isn’t a hub for American, the airline does have a decent bit of service there, though there are no prospects of it growing.
berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
7x7.com

22 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.19.22)

Break out your leather for the return of Folsom Street Fair. Plus, Oktoberfest celebrations are sloshing around the Bay Area, the Monterey Jazz Festival returns, see and be seen at SF Symphony's opening night gala, Portola Festival makes its debut, and much more. Have a good one. Only two days...
CBS San Francisco

3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department. 
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
