Roxi21
2d ago
Where does the Electricity come from? If it isn't solar then it's not helping us at all. All a bunch of BS...ty Joe for another crazy idea. 🤪
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky gets federal approval to build EV charging network
Kentucky has received federal approval for a plan to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The initial $70 million planned network will focus on the state's busiest corridors such as interstates and parkways. It's another step in Kentucky's rise to the forefront of the electric vehicle universe, following the investment of more than $9 billion in the Commonwealth to build EV battery production facilities and associated industries.
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
WTVQ
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WBKO
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as...
Kentucky ranked second highest in job resignation rates
How high are resignation rates in Kentucky?
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman becomes Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is a former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery, 30, has been training for three years to pilot the F35A Lightning II, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, she took her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Study: Kentucky is the 6th least diverse state in US
From 2009 to 2020, Kentucky's diversity rank remained primarily unchanged, one of the few states to remain stagnant.
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
harlanenterprise.net
Key Covid-19 metrics in Kentucky drop for second week in row
Most metrics that measure the coronavirus in Kentucky dropped last week, for the second week in a row, with new cases dropping below 10,000 for the first time since the reporting week starting June 27. Even so, The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s rate of new cases in the last seven days first in the nation.
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Kentucky Exposition Center’s $180 million renovation will bring big changes
Plans include expanding the north wing and tearing down the west wing to create room for more green space and parking.
