ESPN
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
KAAL-TV
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
Abrupt change to Minnesota's weather this week
In today's weather briefing with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard:
KAAL-TV
Running a fever Tuesday
Temperatures are going to be feeling July-like on Tuesday. For a one day stint… it will be hot and it will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the Muggy Meter in the Muggy/Sticky range you’ll be able to add a couple degrees on top of the temps for the heat index.
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
ktoe.com
Poll: Walz Leading Challenger Jensen In Governor’s Race
(Minneapolis, MN) — A poll from KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll shows Democratic Governor Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the governor’s race. Walz leads Jensen by seven points, with support for each divided along party lines. Just over 10-percent of voters are undecided. Walz’s approval rating stands at 52-percent.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season begins Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, with the same regulations as last year. Minnesota has three waterfowl hunting zones – north, central and south – that share the season opener of this Saturday, but have varying end dates.
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
boreal.org
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz leads GOP opponent Scott Jensen in race for governor
Gov. Tim Walz is leading Republican opponent Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor one week ahead of the start of early voting, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll of 800 likely voters shows Walz leading Jensen 48% to 41% in the governor's...
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
KAAL-TV
Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn’t even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim’s family. Earnest Jackson asked the state Pardons Board in intervene in...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
