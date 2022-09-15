ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Outsider.com

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
THEATER & DANCE
CNET

Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022

September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

Dahmer and 2 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Floor Is Lava Season 3 and From Scratch. In Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series exposes Jeffrey Dahmer‘s gruesome killings of 17 innocent victims. The show is centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. The limited series premieres on Sept. 21.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

The soap’s first day on Peacock is going to be a big one for Gabi: She is stunned to come face to face with lost love Stefan. EJ, too, will find his jaw on the floor when he finds Ava and Johnny in a compromising position… yet again! And the shocks keep on coming as Chanel and Allie are left reeling by what Paulina shares with them.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

"You've gotta check out..." (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week ending September 11:10. "Labor Day " Netflix Hours watched: 6,510,000 9. "Triple 9" Netflix Hours watched: 6,530,000 8. "Hanna" Netflix Hours watched: 7,120,000 7. "Despicable Me 2" Netflix Hours watched: 7,590,0006. "White Chicks" Netflix Hours watched: 9,210,000 5. "Morbius" Netflix Hours watched: 12,200,000 4. "Me Time" Netflix Hours watched: 20,660,000 3. "I Came By" Netflix Hours watched: 26,800,000 2. "Love in the Villa" Netflix Hours watched: 29,530,000 1. "End of the Road" Netflix Hours watched: 30,210,00011
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?. Every week, the streaming service...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Fall TV 2022: 14 Shows You Should Watch

With a plethora of TV options to go to on streaming, as well as on cable and network television, there's an overwhelming wealth of choices when it comes time to figure out what to watch when you sit down in front of your television, computer screen or phone. From long-running...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
TV & VIDEOS

