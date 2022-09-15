PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Thursday released the summary of Highway Patrol Trooper involved shooting that occurred in Madison on July 14th. The report found that 40-year old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls had fired a firearm at Highway patrol Troopers before Troopers fired and that the Troopers were justified in using lethal force. No one was injured in the incident, which began as an attempted drug arrest with a subsequent high-speed pursuit on I-29 and Highway 34. The video and audio recordings of this incident as well as an examination of evidence by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory corroborated the findings of DCI investigators and Troopers’ accounts that they faced clear and present danger and that there was danger to the public.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO