6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
Man suspected of robbing postal worker at gunpoint caught on surveillance camera
WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing a United States Postal Service worker at gunpoint on Monday. The robbery happened at the 1100 block of K Street Southeast D.C around 5:30 p.m. on September 12, police said. According to...
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
WUSA
Man stabbed in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. Police are still searching for the person responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, near the Tenleytown Metro station, for a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A Watch Commander with the police department said the man had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but did not say where the man was stabbed.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of N Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim and...
fox40jackson.com
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
fox5dc.com
3 hurt in shooting near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station
WASHINGTON - Three people are hurt after a shooting outside of a Metro station in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on Friday in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue. The shooting happened near the entrance for the Georgia...
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
pureoldies1035.com
AG finds officers justified in using lethal force in July incident in Madison
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Thursday released the summary of Highway Patrol Trooper involved shooting that occurred in Madison on July 14th. The report found that 40-year old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls had fired a firearm at Highway patrol Troopers before Troopers fired and that the Troopers were justified in using lethal force. No one was injured in the incident, which began as an attempted drug arrest with a subsequent high-speed pursuit on I-29 and Highway 34. The video and audio recordings of this incident as well as an examination of evidence by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory corroborated the findings of DCI investigators and Troopers’ accounts that they faced clear and present danger and that there was danger to the public.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
arlnow.com
Woman charged with pepper spraying man during road rage dispute
A 54-year-old Arlington woman was arrested after an apparent road rage dispute escalated to violence. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. around the intersection of King Street and S. Chesterfield Road, near the Wendy’s and a short distance from Wakefield High School. Police say a dispute among drivers ended...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WTOP
Md. man extradited to face murder charges in Georgetown shooting death
A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to face murder charges in a shooting death on a sidewalk in Georgetown in January. Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria. He’s being held without bond.
