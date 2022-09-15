ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gizmodo

Could Another New Marvel Animated Series Be on the Way?

V/H/S returns in another creepy new anthology. Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween hoovers up a She-Hulk and other stars. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and a look at Jacob Batalon’s new vampire series. To me, my spoilers!. Bring It On: Cheer Or Die. Syfy has released a teaser...
digitalspy.com

Wonder Woman director's Star Wars movie has Disney release date dropped

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, the previously-announced movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, has been taken off the release schedule by The Walt Disney Company. The film, which takes its name from the critically-acclaimed video game series, was down to release on December 22, 2023. To hit that date, production would need to start any time now.
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Glamour

Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’

One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
