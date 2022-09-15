Illinois drops COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school, child care employees

CHICAGO — Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday that unvaccinated school and child care employees are no longer required to test twice weekly for COVID-19.

The change goes into effect on Friday and is based on “careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the state said.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have against COVID-19, and I’m proud that millions of Illinoisans have taken advantage of these life-saving vaccines – they have given us the ability to adjust these requirements,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The CDC no longer requires routine testing in schools or childcare settings regardless of the vaccination status of the staff member.

The state’s weekly case rate is currently at 144 per 100,000 residents. There have been nearly 35,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to IDPH.

