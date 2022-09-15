ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois drops COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school, child care employees

By Andy Koval
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCmev_0hxGl09r00

CHICAGO — Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday that unvaccinated school and child care employees are no longer required to test twice weekly for COVID-19.

The change goes into effect on Friday and is based on “careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the state said.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have against COVID-19, and I’m proud that millions of Illinoisans have taken advantage of these life-saving vaccines – they have given us the ability to adjust these requirements,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Get ready for tough flu season, experts warn

The CDC no longer requires routine testing in schools or childcare settings regardless of the vaccination status of the staff member.

The state’s weekly case rate is currently at 144 per 100,000 residents. There have been nearly 35,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to IDPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor Pritzker adjusts COVID-19 requirements to address current needs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker is updating the testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. The change will go into effect on Friday, and is made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
NBC Chicago

Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Testing#Illinoisans#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois county files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. The Democrat is arguing that cash bail can not be eliminated in the state without a state-wide vote. It is another argument against the state’s “Criminal Justice Reform Law.” Republicans also continued their attacks […]
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation

Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
walls102.com

State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Distributing Second Round Of Federal COVID Recovery Funding

Illinois is distributing a second round of federal COVID-19 recovery funding. More than 12-hundred cities, towns, and villages in the state will be receiving 371-million-dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Illinois payroll jobs on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent, while non-farm payrolls increased by 4,100 in August, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Democrat files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy