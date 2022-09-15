Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso’s Cinta De Oro Hosting Meet & Greet Book Signing Friday
Wrestler Cinta de Oro is hosting a meet and greet and book signing in celebration of his new book, and everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event this Friday in downtown El Paso. Born and raised on the Borderland, Cinta de Oro attended Burgess High School and grew up...
When Trapt Rocks Ascarate Park, You Can Enjoy These Locals Too
The time is nearly here; El Paso will get to enjoy the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey Festival, Saturday September 17th. And of course we know the main band rocking that night will be... We've had some good memories of Trapt performing in El Paso; like the 2009 Downtown Streetfest...
HOW TO CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY THIS SATURDAY IN EL PASO
It's a bird... It's a plane... It's BATMAN on the BIG SCREEN!. It's "Batman Day" in El Paso this weekend, and I've got just what you need in order to celebrate CORRECTLY. With a little help from Cinemark, that is. In the honor of Batman, Cinemark will be bringing back...
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
desertexposure.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
borderreport.com
Local church becomes refuge as Las Cruces gets its own influx of migrants
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Just like El Paso, the city of Las Cruces has been seeing an influx of migrants released with nowhere to go. Some migrants have been dropped off at several shelters across the city, including El Calvario Methodist Church, which has seen about 50 come through its doors a day.
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1